On the heels of an IEA report that forecast a record rebound for oil demand next year, others in the industry are expressing similar enthusiasm despite concerns about a second wave of COVID-19.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of a rebalancing oil market and the beginnings of economic recovery," Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group, told an unprecedented meeting of sixteen of the world's leading energy executives.

Optimism was also expressed by the CEOs of BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) as the industry navigates one of its biggest crisis in recent history.

Crude futures +0.6% to $38.61/bbl.

