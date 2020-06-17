Futures point to more gains for the major averages

The Fed's moves to backstop credit markets, combined with a rebound in U.S. retail sales and prospects for COVID-19 treatment dexamethasone, appear to have put a floor under equities (for now) as futures rose another 0.4% in overnight trading.

It follows several days of turbulence fueled by a cascade of news about fresh coronavirus infections and its impact on the global economy.

In his semi-annual monetary policy report, Fed Chair Jay Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday that the path to recovery remained uncertain, and he'll testify for a second day today before the House Financial Services Committee.