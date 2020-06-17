VICI Properties has commenced a public offering of 22M common shares, all of which will be offered on a forward basis through the forward purchaser or its affiliate in connection with the forward sale agreement.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.3M shares.

The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchaser or its affiliate.

Cash proceeds received upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement will be used to fund a portion of a mortgage loan as lender, the purchase price for an acquisition of land and for general business purposes.

Source: Press Release