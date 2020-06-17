VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) prices upsized public offering of 26M common shares (from 22M shares) at $22.15 per share, all of which will be offered on a forward basis.

Underwriters also expect to be granted a greenshoe option for up to an additional 3.9M shares.

Closing date is June 19.

Expects to use any proceeds from the future settlement of the forward sale pact to fund a portion of a mortgage loan as lender, the purchase price for an acquisition of land, and for general business purposes.

