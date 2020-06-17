"The overall situation is stable and controllable," China's foreign ministry declared, after 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers along the countries' disputed border.

Reports suggest that there were casualties on both sides, while India's Narendra Modi called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the incident.

Just days ago, it appeared that diplomatic and military efforts to lower the temperature in the area were working as the nuclear-armed neighbors compete for regional influence.

