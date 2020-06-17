CureVac to initiate early-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Germany and Belgium

The German Health Authority and the Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products have approved CureVac AG's Phase 1 clinical trial for its vaccine program to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The trial will be conducted in Germany and Belgium. CureVac's mRNA vaccine candidate utilizes nucleotides without chemical modifications and provides a strong and balanced activation of the immune system. The mRNA encodes the full-length spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and is formulated with lipid nanoparticles.

The Phase 1 trial will include 168 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 to 60 and will target a dose range of 2 µg to 8 µg.

The aim is to determine the optimal dose, as well as to evaluate the safety and immune profile of the vaccine in humans.