The FDA has signed off on a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) PTC299, an oral dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor, for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

The company says the candidate has two mechanisms of action for treating the infection: addressing high viral replication and the subsequent uncontrolled inflammatory response.

The first stage of the study, expected to launch in the coming days, will enroll 40 hospitalized adult patients, followed by a larger cohort of ~340.

The primary objective will be time to respiratory improvement.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the trial.