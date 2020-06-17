Yum China +5% on potential for Hong Kong listing
Jun. 17, 2020 6:55 AM ETYUMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is talking to banks about a potential adviser role for a possible Hong Kong listing, sources tell Financial Times.
- A listing in Hong Kong by the restaurant operator is believed to be worth as much as $2B.
- Yum China would follow JD.com and NetEase in rushing to sell shares in Hong Kong as tensions rise between the U.S. and China.
- In a recent update, Yum China pointed to a uneven pandemic recovery, a situation that won't be helped by Beijing recently instituting stricter social distancing enforcement after new cases in Beijing.
- Shares of Yum China are up 5.35% in premarket trading to $49.80.