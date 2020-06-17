Mortgage apps continue rise; purchase apps hit 11-year high

MBA Mortgage Applications

Composite Index: +8.0% vs. +9.3% (W/W).

Purchase Index: +3.5% vs. +5.0%.

Refinance Index: +10.3% vs. +11.0%

30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.30% vs. 3.38%.

Purchase activity is now higher for the ninth consecutive week, and up 21% Y/Y. Refinance volume is up 106% Y/Y.

It's the second-straight week applications saw a rise. Prospective buyers and refinancers were assured of a fed funds rate near zero for the foreseeable future by Fed Chief Jerome Powell yesterday. Applications saw their biggest spike ever in mid-March just before the Fed slashed rates.

The numbers underscore a recovery in homebuying illustrated at the start of the week when Lennar (NYSE:LEN) reported better-than-expected results. Lennar noted demand for homes outside of densely populated areas, a trend seen as people tried to avoid COVID-19 hotspots and working from home became more standard. Other homebuilding stocks followed Lennar higher after its report.