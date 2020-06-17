Cowen analyst Andrew Charles calls the sales trajectory at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) encouraging after taking in the company's update yesterday.

"We are pleased to see global sales heading in the right direction from April to May; with exit rates that suggest upside to 2Q est. We are increasing our 2Q20E global same store sales to -25% from -30% (vs. Consensus Metrix median -26.1%)," notes Charles.

"McDonald's noted industry data suggests domestic peers are running mid-teens negative traffic to highlight the wide disparity between check growth (from larger party size and increased digital) and traffic declines. MCD's traffic decline is despite 25 seconds of reduced drive-thru service times, stemming from menu rationalization," he adds.

McDonald's is seen well-positioned to gain more market share based on competitive advantages in scale and a further stage of U.S. store remodels that could be completed before peers in 2021-22 due to stronger franchisee cash flows.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on MCD and price target of $210. The average sell-side PT on the restaurant stock is $207.00.