Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) if up 15% premarket on successful completion of the first dose cohort in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24.

This first-in-human study evaluates AFM24 as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) expressing malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies.

AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific EGFR and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, is novel due to its activation of innate immunity to kill solid tumors, inducing both antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and cellular phagocytosis. Other therapies rely heavily on signal or checkpoint inhibition.

No dose limiting toxicity was observed, and the study is cleared to proceed to cohort 2.