Pushing ahead in fintech, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers in 12 countries across North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Europe will have their stored card credentials tokenized.

Amazon will begin using Mastercard tokens through 2020.

By replacing a consumer’s physical card number with a token, payment information is unique to each individual transaction and can be used only by the merchant that requested it.

Unlike physical cards, network tokens don't expire - when consumers get a new physical card from their bank, their credentials are automatically updated, eliminating the step of reentering their card numbers and eliminating interruptions during checkout.

Go deeper: Visa Vs. Mastercard: Titans in the Fintech Arena