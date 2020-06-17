Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) tracks slightly higher after providing a business update.

The airline company now sees an average daily cash burn rate in Q2 of $20M-25M vs. $25M prior view.

Operating revenue for June expected to be down 70%-75% on capacity that is 40%-50% lower.

The company currently has unencumbered assets worth approximately $12.0B, including approximately $10.0B in aircraft, an increase of approximately $4.5B from previous estimates as a result of collateral released due to the termination of the 364-Day Credit Agreement.

Shares of LUV have outperformed U.S. Global Jets ETF this year and was recently tapped by Credit Suisse as a long-term outperformer.

Shares of LUV are up 0.33% in premarket trading.

