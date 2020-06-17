A day after KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares closed at a record high, Evercore downgrades the company from Outperform to In-Line and raises the price target from $180 to $210.

Analyst C.J. Muse says that KLA's "fundamental outlook is promising" but shares are trading at a premium to Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Muse sees "better upside elsewhere."

When KLA reports earnings in August, Muse expects a beat-and-raise. The analyst expects growth to continue into CY21.

Consensus estimates for fiscal Q4 expect $1.41B in revenue and $2.38 EPS.