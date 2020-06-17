Shares of Tempur-Sealy (NYSE:TPX) break higher after the company provides a guidance update.

Tempur-Sealy expects Q2 sales growth of -15% vs. -30% prior outlook and -32% consensus.

The company also anticipates recording at least $50M of unadjusted EBITDA in Q2 and to report a ratio of consolidated indebtedness less netted cash to adjusted EBITDA within the target range of 2.5X-3.5X.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish consensus rating on Tempur-Sealy, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Neutral.