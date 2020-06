Raymond James analysts Michael Rose and William Wallace upgrade nine banks and downgrade three.

Rose upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP), and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Wallace lifts Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL), WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) is raised to Strong Buy from Outperform.

Meanwhile, Wallace cuts Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), and Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Market Perform from Outperform.

