Based on the recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee, Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will increase the size of its Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial, KARE, evaluating oral Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritis (itchy skin) in adult atopic dermatitis patients.

Aimed at maintaining the prespecified statistical power of at least 80% enrollment will be increased to 410 subjects from 320, expected to be completed in Q4. Topline data should be available in H1 2021 instead of this year.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving at least a four-point improvement in 24-hour Itch NRS score at week 12 compared to placebo.