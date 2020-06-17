JPMorgan adds Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to the Analyst Focus List at the firm as a growth idea.

"We expect share gains for its Modelo and Corona brand families (including hard seltzer) to accelerate (lower on-premise dependence) as Mexico beer production normalizes. We also anticipate visibility to improve with the recently announced equity income impact from Canopy Growth and revised wine deal with Gallo, which likely enhances STZ’s narrative."

The firm's FQ1 EPS estimate moves to $1.99 vs. $2.10 prior and $2.07 consensus, while the FY21 EPS increases to $8.36 vs. $7.96 prior. Constellation Brands has a pretty good recent track record of topping profit estimates.

JP expects greater visibility on a number of key items for Constellation Brands, including top-line growth, on- vs. off-premise consumption and production.

Constellation Brands is rated by JPMorgan at Overweight and is given a higher price target of $200 vs. the average sell-side PT of $188.38.