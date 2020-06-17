Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) updates on its development of a plasma-derived immunoglobulin (IgG) product for COVID-19.

The company completed manufacturing of the first batch of its plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19 and additional production is ongoing. The initial vials are available for compassionate use in Israel.

Kamada intends to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel during Q3.

In order to expand its clinical development program to the U.S., Kamada and its partner Kedrion Biopharma, intends to conduct a pre-IND meeting with the FDA early in Q3.

Kedrion is currently collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from U.S. recovered patients to manufacture additional batches of the product.