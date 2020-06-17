U.S. home prices increased at an annualized rate of 4.5% in May 2020 vs. April, according to the Radian Home Price Index.

“Home price gains across the U.S. slowed in May, a month typically known for accelerating activity, however the month also recorded additional reversals in some of the recent, negative real estate transactional data trends,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of data and analytics.

“Nationally, the weekly counts of properties going 'under contract,' a leading indicator to closings and sales, ended the month with higher levels than in the same period of 2019," he added.

The "softer home price appreciation" vs. April suggests the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may not yet be felt.

Nationally, the median price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $254,826. Across the U.S. home prices rose 5.5% over the last three months, a tick down from the 5.6% for February-April.

The weakest regions this month were the South and Northeast, while the Midwest continued to be the best-performing region.

