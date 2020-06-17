Thinly traded nano cap Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) rockets 83% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off an an investigator-initiated Phase 2a study evaluating lead candidate ATI-450 (on top of standard-of-care treatment) in 36 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with cytokine release syndrome (CRS), an acute systemic inflammatory response characterized by fever and multiple organ dysfunction.

The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients free from respiratory failure by day 14 compared to patients receiving standard-of-care treatment alone.

The company says ATI-450, an oral mitogen-activated protein kinase-activated protein kinase 2 (MK2) inhibitor, has shown the ability to regulate pro-inflammatory cytokines (proteins) associated with CRS.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the trial.