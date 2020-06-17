Wedbush Securities says supply is a bigger problem at Brunswick (NYSE:BC) than demand on a recent acceleration of consumer interest in boating.

"While acknowledging the compressed selling-season and favorable weather comparisons, management highlighted plenty of evidence to support that the uptick in demand is more long-term in nature as there appears to be an influx of customers that are new to boating," updates analyst James Hardiman.

"First, a significant number of buyers have no trade-in or relationship to the dealer, indicating that they are new to the market. More than 50% of leads were from consumers that had not owned a boat before. Additionally, the total number of leads is currently the highest seen since the company began recording this metric more than 5 years ago," he adds.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Brunswick and price target of $70.

The call from Wedbush is part of a broader indoors vs. outdoors post-pandemic trade in the market based off of reset consumer priorities.