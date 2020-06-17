Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) is up 43% premarket after receiving a $15M award for a three year program from the U.S. Department of Defense ((DoD)).

The award will be used to partially fund a Phase 1b/2, placebo-controlled, dose escalation clinical study of Armata's therapeutic phage-based candidate, AP-SA02, for the treatment of complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia infections, a bacterial infection of the bloodstream.

The primary objectives of the study will be to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AP-SA02 as an adjunct to best available antibiotic therapy, and to determine the appropriate dose or doses for future clinical trials of efficacy.

Armata does not expect the clinical trial to initiate prior to mid-2021.