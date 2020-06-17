CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) suspends its dividend as it evaluates its corporate structure and capital allocation options.

"At the market prices we have experienced for our debt and equity securities, capital has become increasingly expensive," said President and CEO Damon T. Hininger. "We are examining whether other approaches may improve our growth prospects and long-term shareholder returns, while also improving our credit profile and long-term cost of capital."

It has hired Moelis & Co. as financial adviser and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal advisers to assist in the process.

Expects evaluation to be finalized in Q3 2020.

The process will include an analysis of potential opportunities to recycle capital invested in certain leased assets.

Management says it's confident that the action taken on the dividend as a first step will not impact CXW's status as a REIT for the 2020 tax year, as the company expects to substantially reduce its minimum distribution requirement under provisions in the CARES Act.

Go deeper: Assessing Survival Potential: CoreCivic.