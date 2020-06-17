United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is working hard to motivate more flight attendants to take a voluntary exit package before July 8, according to Reuters.

The airline company says the "thousands" that have signed up so far isn't a high enough number.

The report is just another indicate that the airline industry expects to be smaller in the fall after the October 1 date hits when companies that took grants can first issue furloughs or layoffs.

Everything boils down to cash burn with airlines. United went from net income of $641M in Q4 of last year to -$1.70B in Q1 and Q2 could be worse.