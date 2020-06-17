via Brent Kendall and John McKinnon at the WSJ

To review: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 gave massive protections to the likes of Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - none of whom had been invented when the law was passed, i.e. the purpose of the rule was to give some air to the fledgling Internet industry. Under Sec 230, tech platforms generally couldn't be held liable for the actions of their users.

The Justice Department today may announce its proposal to roll back those protections. It's just a proposal. Congress will ultimately decide on changes to the law, and - while a sizable bi-partisan group has indicated they have issues with Sec 230 - the online giants likely have the upper hand in terms of control of key committees.

Among the items: Removal of protections when platforms facilitate or solicit third-party content or activity that violates federal law; removal of immunity in civil enforcement actions brought by the government, and the inability to use immunity as a defense against antitrust claims.

Getting to content moderation - which has really been the big news of late - the proposal seeks to remove from the law a provision allowing platforms to delete content they deem to be "objectionable."