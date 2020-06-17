Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to collaborate with Accell as company’s regional partner and lead distributor for the Latin America region.

Accell will manufacture devices sold in Latin America and provide services and support for those products and will also be the lead regional distributor for Itron products designed and built outside of Latin America, giving access to Itron’s full suite of solutions, including networked solutions, analytics, smart cities and outcomes offerings.

The agreements is expected to close by June 30, 2020 and will give both the companies an opportunity to maximize the market opportunity in Latin America.