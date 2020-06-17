InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) slumps 9% premarket on average volume in reaction to preliminary data from the first 30 subjects in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating IFX-1 plus best supportive care for up to 28 days in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

There was no difference in the change from baseline to day 5 in oxygenation index between the IFX-1 cohort and those receiving best supportive care alone, the primary endpoint (with additional parameters until day 28).

IFX-1 was "associated" with lower all-cause mortality at day 28 and "trends" in disease improvement.

The rates of serious adverse events were similar between the two arms.

The company is evaluating advancing the study into Phase 3 using 28-day all-cause mortality as the primary endpoint.

It says IFX-1 is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody designed to induce an anti-inflammatory response by blocking the biological activity of C5a.