NCLH, DKNG among premarket losers

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) -60% after FDA yanks emergency use authorization of COVID-19 blood test.

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) -20% after filing for upsized stock offering.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) -15% .

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) -14% after pricing equity offering.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) -11% after announcing $40M registered direct offering.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) -11% .

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) -10% underwhelming data from study of IFX-1 in COVID-19.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) -9% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -9% after extending cruise suspensions until September 30.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) -8% .

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) -7% .

EMagin (NYSEMKT:EMAN) -7% .

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) -6% after pricing $6M-share offering.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) -6% .

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) -2% .

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) -4% .