Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it plans to begin on June 25 a formal process at its San Ciprián aluminum facility in Spain that could lead to a reduction of 534 jobs.

The company says it launched an informal process last month with workers' representatives to discuss "significant and unsustainable circumstances" at the aluminum plant.

The aluminum smelter has suffered "significant and recurring financial losses," which the company expects will continue.

The San Ciprián site also includes an alumina refinery, which is not affected by the restructuring.