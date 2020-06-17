BlueCity (BLCT) files for a U.S. IPO to list on the Nasdaq under the "BLCT" ticker in hopes of raising at least $50M. The offer price per ADS has yet to be finalized.

The company owns Blued, China's biggest dating app for gay men.

Proceeds from the IPO will help fuel market expansion and tech investments in AI and data.

BlueCity says it has 49M registered users in over 210 countries and 6M MAUs.

The company reported $29.3M in revenue for the three months ending in March.

The IPO comes as U.S.-listed Chinese companies face increased regulatory scrutiny, which has led companies like JD.com and NetEase to launch secondary listings in Hong Kong.