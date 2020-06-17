Target (NYSE:TGT) says it's raising its starting wage in the U.S. to $15 per hour on a permanent basis to make good on a pledge from three years ago.

The retailer is also doling out a one-time recognition bonus of $200 to frontline store and distribution center hourly workers for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The new bonus is on top of the $250 to $1,500 paid out in April to 20K hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores.

Despite challenges like the pandemic, metering store traffic, higher labor costs and riots within miles of its corporate headquarters, shares of Target have outperformed the S&P 500 Index since February 1.

TGT +0.54% premarket to $119.86.

Source: Press Release