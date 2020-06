AMRN, STWD among premarket gainers

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +232% .

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +185% .

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +71% on Chinese battery partnership.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +62% on study of lead drug in COVID-19.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) +53% on Q1 results.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) +49% nabs $15M DoD award to treat S. aureus bacteremia infections.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) +49% .

OptimumBank Holdings (NASDAQ:OPHC) +45% .

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) +43% .

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) +35% on common stock purchase agreement for up to $31M.

Salem Media (NASDAQ:SALM) +36% .

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) +30% on 81% of patients reporting improvement in functional outcomes from treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) +30% on potential strategic transaction.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) +17% after launch of at-home COVID-19 test.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) +12% .

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +10% .

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) +8% .

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) +8% .

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) +8% on clinical update on ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) +7% .

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) +8% .

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) +7% on enrollment with first patient dosing in Phase II human trial of anti-viral MMPD oral solution for treatment of COVID-19.

Forum Merger II (NASDAQ:FMCI) +6% .

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) +6% on settlement with Apotex, delays generic Vascepa until 2029.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) +10% on initiation of pivotal phase 3 study of DARE-BV1 in patients with bacterial vaginosis.