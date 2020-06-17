InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) reports revenue declined 1% in FQ1, on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 24.3%.

SG&A expense fell 7% to $51.8M, with further cost reductions actions during FQ2.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 74.3% to $12.9M.

“The first quarter represents sustainable cost improvement supporting a base of high-quality revenue with the healthiest balance sheet the company has had in two years. We have made significant progress in our multi-year transformation, but there is still work to do to optimize the platform. We will continue to react quickly to changes in economic conditions, but this will not disrupt the groundwork we have been laying for a long future of profitable growth,” said Don Pearson, Chief Financial Officer.

The company expects a decline in revenue and profit in FQ2.

INWK +44.1% premarket.

Previously: InnerWorkings EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line (June 16)