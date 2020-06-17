Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) receives an investment-grade rating of BBB from Egan-Jones as it starts a public offering of notes due 2025.

Intends to use proceeds to make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through its SBIC subsidiaries) in line with its investment objective and strategies.

The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading symbol “SAC”.

The move to raise capital comes after the company deferred its dividend starting in May.