May housing starts rise, but fall short of expectations

May Housing Starts: +4.3% M/M to 974K vs. 1.1M expected, 934K prior (revised from 891K).

Building permits 1.220M vs. 1.250M expected and 1.066M prior (revised from 1.074M).

The "soft" numbers seem to be somewhat at odds with what we've heard lately from homebuilders (gangbusters demand), not to mention the weekly mortgage applications report (purchase apps hit an 11-year high last week). Do keep in mind that the housing starts data is a bit stale (today's report is for May, and we're more than halfway through June), and is subject to often large revisions.