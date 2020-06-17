Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) registrations for April and May fell a combined 37% y/y, the WSJ reported, citing Dominion Enterprises data.

The auto industry overall was expected to see declines of more than 30% in May, according to forecasts earlier this month. Most automakers report quarterly, so the extent will not be known for a while. Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Mazda's (OTCPK:MZDAF) May figures were better than the industry as a whole, according to earlier reports.

The California figures were disputed by Tesla, which claims the data tracking is a poor corrollary for performance.

The timing of the data comes as Tesla's fortunes are rising in the East. Earlier this month, reports were that model 3 sales volume tripled in May from April, according to the China Passenger Car Association.