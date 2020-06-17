BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals announce that the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of broad-spectrum antiviral merimepodib oral solution and Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) IV remdesivir in hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients.

The primary endpoints of the 40-subject study are safety and the proportion of patients alive at day 28 who are not hospitalized or, if hospitalized, free of respiratory failure compared to remdesivir plus placebo.

The estimated completion date is August.

Last month, BSGM announced the publication of preclinical data supporting the potential efficacy of the combination in decreasing SARS-CoV-2 replication.