Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) unveils new sustainability targets, including a reduction of net annual carbon emissions by 5M metric tons by 2030, or 15% from its 2020 baseline, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Dow also plans to enable 1M metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030 through direct actions and partnerships, and to have 100% of its products sold into packaging applications be reusable or recyclable by 2035.

The company confirms it has entered into new renewable power agreements for manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Texas and Kentucky to secure 338 more MW of power capacity from renewable sources.

Dow says it is on track to exceed its target to source 750 MW of renewable power capacity by 2025.