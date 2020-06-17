JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman digs deep into tire industry trends in a fresh report out today.

"Data emerging from the US tire industry remains exceptionally soft although generally improved sequentially in May from the lows of April, as was expected. The overall number of tires shipped from manufacturers in May fell -44% y/y, improved relative to April’s record -57% fall. Replacement shipments fared better, as they usually do in periods of economic stress, declining -32% y/y in May (as compared to -46% y/y in April) vs. OE shipments which fell -82% - perhaps not exhibiting as much improvement relative to the -96% y/y trend seen in April as we might have expected given the May 18 restart of light vehicle production in North America, possibly indicating greater than appreciated inventory in the channel," he reports.

Brinkman and team expect further improvement in miles driven in the U.S. and replacement shipments. Just as important, manufacturer pricing appears to be holding. The overall situation is seen as supportive for improved tire manufacturer margins in the second half of the year.

