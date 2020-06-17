Based on the improving trends, MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +7% expects Q2 revenue of ~$275M on a CC basis. Consensus revenue of $249.4M.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA of ~$55M on a CC basis.

Effective June 27, U.S. employees and July 1 non-U.S. employees, the Company has approved returning the salaries of all employees, including executive officers to the levels that were in place prior to the previously-announced 20% non-hourly employee salary reductions.

The board also approved returning non-employee director cash retainers to pre-reduction levels effective with the third quarter payment.