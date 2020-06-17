HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) will issue up to C$34.5M of common shares under at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

The volume and timing of distributions are not yet determined.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of the Common Shares pursuant to the ATM Program and December 21, 2020, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital; debt repayments and potential future acquisitions.