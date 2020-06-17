Progressive (NYSE:PGR) May net premiums earned increased 10% to $2.99B from $2.73B a year ago.

Combined ratio of 93.7 vs. 91.6.

During the month, PGR recognized an increase in renewals, which were delayed from being recognized in March and April, and a decrease in the number of policies canceled during the month.

Companywide policies in force rise 10% Y/Y to 23.6M.

Though there's still significant uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions on its business, the company anticipates that June’s written premium growth rate will be hurt due to the fiscal calendar timing and as some policy cancellations suppressed by the billing leniency and state moratoriums are expected to take effect in June.

Companywide loss/loss adjustment expense ratio was 15.4 points lower than the ratio reported in May 2019, primarily reflecting the significant decrease in auto accident frequency as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Incurred $510.0M, or 17.1 points on the companywide expense ratio, in May pursuant to its previously announced plan to issue a credit to personal auto customers with a policy in force on May 31, 2020, in response to the reduction in auto accident frequency resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. The credits and payments were equal to 20% of the monthly premiums on the applicable policies.

