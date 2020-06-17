Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) has continued expansion of its portfolio in Japan by converting two hotels to its Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands: the 60-room, all suite, Wyndham Grand Awashima and 95-room, all suite, Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi.

"These newest openings are indicative of the long-term potential we see in Japan and reinforce Wyndham's continued commitment to bringing our globally recognized brands to key markets around the world. Awashima and Nagaizumi are both beautiful destinations with a wealth of natural and historical wonders for visitors to explore, making them the perfect addition to our growing global portfolio and our award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program," said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.