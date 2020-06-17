Aimed at boosting its "financial flexibility," Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has amended its credit revolver, allowing a 4.25:1 maximum ratio of total debt to EBITDA (trailing four quarters) for the period April 1 through year-end. The leverage ceiling will revert back to 3:75:1 thereafter.

Shares up 4% premarket on light volume. The action, while modest, may also be in response to yesterday's news about a successful study in Britain evaluating dexamethasone in severely ill COVID-19 patients, a corticosteroid that the company sells (along with almost every other generic drugmaker).