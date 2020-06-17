Adding to its risk-managed platform, AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) acquires AnchorPath Financial, an investment management firm that integrates proprietary, pro-active risk control with liquidity and transparency.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"AnchorPath uses a unique lens to construct solutions that enable funds to outperform relevant indexes with decreased downside risk and will benefit from AB's distribution expertise," said Daniel Loewy, head of AB Multi-Asset Solutions.

The AnchorPath team joined AB's Multi-Asset Solutions business.

AnchorPath's principal, Marshall Greenbaum, also joined AB as part of the acquisition.

