Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is on watch today after a strong note from Cowen highlights the upside potential of the EV truck player.

"We see Nikola as an intriguing investment opportunity, leveraging one truck platform, 2 power train options and 3 business segments, with optionality in powersports, pickups and AVs," notes analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Osborne and team believe the partner ecosystem cuts risk from the ramp in Nikola production in 2021.

On the operational timeline, initial BEV production from Nikola is expected in Q3 of 2021 and FCEV production is expected in Q1 of 2023. Looking further down the road, Osborne sees a path to ~15% EBITDA margins in 2026 assuming ~25,500 trucks are sold. An equity raise of ~$500M is anticipated in late 2021. Accelerated hydrogen station rollouts in the 2024-2027 timeframe are expected to be debt financed. Nikola is seen evolving into a broad-based energy technology company as the hydrogen fueling infrastructure is built out.

Cowen starts Nikola off with an Outperform rating and price target of $79.