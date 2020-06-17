U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -4.5% pre-market after issuing downside Q2 earnings guidance, forecasting a loss of ~$3.06/share vs. analyst consensus estimate for a $1.73/share loss, citing non-recurring costs related to "a significant portion" of steelmaking operations being idled in the quarter due to COVID-19.

U.S. Steel continues to expect Q2 will mark the trough for the year, saying demand has started to show improvement in June.

Q2 flat-rolled segment results are expected to come in significantly lower than in Q1 as a result of the pandemic, particularly in the automotive and energy end-markets, while tubular market conditions remain "challenged," however, as demand for welded and seamless pipe has dropped significantly, and rig counts continue to decline.

The company also expects liquidity requirements through year-end 2020 of ~$700M, unchanged from the comparable $700M previously disclosed on May 21.