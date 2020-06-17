Citing "several forms of valuation" that make Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) worth $4,500 to $5,000 per share, Needham stars the company at Buy and a $3,200 12-month price target, or about 20% upside .

Needham's valuation factors in Amazon's "track record of TAM-expanding decisions that elongate its growth runway" and diversify its revenue stream, a Services business that stands at 43% of sales at a 19% operating contribution, and media asset values of about $500B.

The $4,500/share estimate also factors in the ecosystem value. Needham says Video, Music, Twitch, and groceries keep Prime subscribers in Amazon's ecosystem an extra three years and grows their lifetime value by 50%.