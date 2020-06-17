Institutional investor Lincoln Park Capital Fund has agreed to buy stock worth $31M in Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) +34% PM.

The fund has made an initial purchase of $1M worth stock and has the right to buy the remaining over 24-month period at market price. Venus Concept will control the timing and amount of future purchases.

The amount raised will be used for shoring up the balance sheet and restructuring which is expected to cut costs of ~38M till FY21.

